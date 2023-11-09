Rains accompanied by thunder lash Thane district

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) Rains accompanied by thunder lashed Maharashtra's Thane district and surrounding areas on Thursday night.

Thane city recorded 5.84 mm of rainfall between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm, said the local civic body in a release.

The unexpected showers came at a time when local markets were teeming with Diwali shoppers.

Vendors selling decorative items, including 'kandeels' (lanterns) and lamps, out in the open were forced to wind up their business due to rains which lasted for about an hour, while some of them hurriedly covered their products with plastic sheets. PTI COR RSY