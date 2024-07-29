Rainfall brings relief to Kashmir, ending intense heatwave

Srinagar: Light-to-moderate rainfall across Kashmir on Monday ended the heatwave in the valley, which saw mercury rising to 25-year-high for July on Sunday.

Officials said moderate to heavy rainfall was reported from south Kashmir districts (Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian) while light-to-moderate downpour occurred in the rest of the valley, including Srinagar city.

The Met department had forecast rainfall and subsequent drop in maximum temperature for the day.

Srinagar city on Sunday recorded the hottest day in July since 1999 as the mercury rose to 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir recorded their hottest ever day in July on Sunday.

Qazigund recorded maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous high of 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded on July 11, 1988.

In Kokernag, the mercury rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius against the previous high of 33.3 degrees Celsius recorded on July 3 this year.

The education department announced a two-day holiday on Monday and Tuesday for students up to primary level in view of the heatwave.