Rains bring relief for Delhiites, maximum temperature recorded at 39.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Light rains and cloudy sky brought some relief for the residents of the national capital on Sunday, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 39.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to the weather department, a thunderstorm with rain is expected on June 24 and 25.

The weather department predicted generally cloudy sky with thunderstorm and light rain accompanied with gusty winds on Friday.

The humidity was 63 per cent at 5.30 pm. Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rain on Sunday evening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 143 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".