Rains bring respite from heat in parts of UP; monsoon expected to advance further: IMD

Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) A fresh spell of pre-monsoon rains on Sunday and Monday brought much-needed relief from the extreme heat conditions in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially in the western region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The change in weather was triggered by an interaction between active western disturbances in the mid and upper troposphere and easterly winds at lower levels.

In its daily bulletin at 6 pm on Monday, the IMD reported that in the last 24 hours, rainfall activity remained normal over the state, with many places in western Uttar Pradesh and some locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessing light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Isolated areas, particularly in the Terai belt, experienced heavy to very heavy rain.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Bareilly district in western UP, where the IMD registered a very heavy downpour of 149.4 mm. Saharanpur's Nakur area received 120 mm of rain, while Bijnor recorded 86 mm. In eastern UP, the highest rainfall was 83 mm in Mankapur (Gonda) and 66.4 mm in Shardanagar (Lakhimpur Kheri).

"This widespread rain activity led to a significant drop in maximum temperatures, effectively putting an end to the heatwave conditions that had gripped the region over the past few weeks," the IMD noted.

According to the agency, the Northern Limit of the Monsoon is currently passing through locations including Veraval, Bhavnagar, Amravati, Durg, Bargarh, Chandbali, Balurghat, and parts of eastern Nepal.

Meteorological conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to further advance into parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days.

The IMD has attributed the active rainfall conditions to weather systems developing over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to enhance the monsoon's activity across the state.

"As a result, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over the next four to five days," it noted.

With the monsoon gaining momentum, the IMD forecast indicates a further slight drop in temperatures across the state, bringing them to near-normal or even below-normal levels in the coming days.

"This shift is expected to provide prolonged relief from the intense heat that has prevailed in much of Uttar Pradesh this month," the IMD said. PTI KIS RUK RUK