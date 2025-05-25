Rains bring respite from heat to Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains lashed many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.

The Met department said Haryana received heavy showers in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Karnal received 118 mm rainfall, Ambala 43 mm, Hisar 73.9 mm, Sirsa 39 mm, Gurugram 39.5 mm, Jhajjar 40.5 mm, Kaithal 78 mm and Kurukshetra 65 mm.

In Punjab, Amritsar received 13.2 mm rainfall during the period, Ludhiana 3.2 mm, Patiala 8.9 mm, Pathankot 27 mm, Bathinda 16 mm, Faridkot 16 mm, Gurdaspur 36.8 mm, Ferozepur 3 mm and Mohali 0.5 mm.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light shower.

The rains brought relief from sultry weather conditions as mercury dropped by a few notches. PTI SUN RUK RUK