Rains cause waterlogging and traffic chaos in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi commuters faced a harrowing time Monday morning as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city.

The Delhi police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported at Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, asking people to take diversions from Mall Road signal to Burai via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad flyover.

Commuters were asked to avoid the affected stretch which is under construction.

"Traffic is affected in both the carriageways of New Rohtak road due to waterlogging at Anand Parbat near Gali No 10," the Delhi traffic police said in a post on X.

Traffic Advisory



Due to water logging on Anand Parvat (New Rohtak Road), traffic diversions are effective. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory https://t.co/2ccGRUvg3Z pic.twitter.com/KOKOG8nYcn — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 15, 2024

Commuters took to X to share their traffic woes.

Several X users said they faced heavy traffic from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8 and near the Jhandewalan Metro Station, making it difficult for them to reach their destination.