Rains continue to batter parts of Rajasthan, relief likely from Aug 17

Jaipur: Rains lashed some places in Dausa, Sikar, Nagaur and Jodhpur districts over the past 24 hours, while very heavy rainfall was witnessed in some places in Jaipur district, according to weather data till Thursday morning.

Heavy rainfall activity in the state is likely to reduce from August 17, a meteorological department official said.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in some parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur divisions on Thursday and Friday, due to the circulation system still persisting over north-eastern part of the state, the official said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may also occur at some places during this period, with heavy rain activities reducing in the state from Saturday, the official said.

On Thursday, light showers occurred in some places of western Rajasthan on Wednesday and many areas of eastern Rajasthan, the Met said.

In the past 24 hours until 8.30 am today, Jaipur in eastern Rajasthan was the wettest in the state recording 150 mm rains, followed by 107 mm in Sanju (Nagaur) of western Rajasthan, data showed. "There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Bikaner, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions in the next two-three days," the official added.

A downpour in the state capital on Wednesday evening led to waterlogging and traffic snarls while other parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rains through the day, officials said.

The state was battered by torrential rainfall on Sunday and Monday resulting in the deaths of 22 people while heavy rainfall was recorded in some parts on Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.