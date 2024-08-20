Rains continue to lash parts of Kerala, IMD issues orange alert in two districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday sounded an orange alert in two districts of the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state for the day.

It also issued a yellow alert in seven other districts of the state for the day.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram.

It also sounded an orange alert in six districts of the state and a yellow alert in the remaining districts for Wednesday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.