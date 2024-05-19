Rains continue to lash parts of TN

Chennai, May 19 (PTI) Rains continued to lash many parts of Tamil Nadu, as the regional weather office on Sunday forecast extremely heavy rain in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Theni districts.

Jamunamarathur (Tiruvannamalai dt) and Pechiparai in Kanniyakumari received 12 cm and 10 cm rainfall, respectively, during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked tourists visiting places like Udhagamanadalam (Ooty), Tenkasi, Hogenakkal (Dharmapuri dt) and others in the western ghats to follow safety instructions and precautions.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued a "red alert" for Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Theni districts on Sunday and Monday.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. PTI SA SA SS