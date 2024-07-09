Rains continue to lash Udupi, low-lying areas inundated

Udupi (Karnataka): Torrential rains continued to lash Udupi district on Tuesday disrupting normal life.
Several low-lying areas in Karkala, Kundapur, Thekkatte, Hirgana, Basruru, Barkuru, Nitturu, Kaup and Udyavara were still under knee-deep water and roads were either blocked or rendered unmotorable, officials said.
A part of the National Highway 66 between Puttur in Udupi and Kolalagiri Road also witnessed waterlogging.
As a result of the waterlogging, a car driver reportedly misjudged the depth of the water on the road and drove straight into a bog nearby and the vehicle got stuck on the Kannarpady-Kadekaru link road in Udupi rural police station limits.
Officials said all four persons in the car got out safely . The vehicle which was stuck in the water was later recovered by Fire department personnel with the help of local people.
Dakshina Kannada district which experienced heavy to very heavy rain on Monday, saw rainfall activity continue on Tuesday with places like Mangaluru, Puttur, Bantwal.
Belthangady, Sullia and the ghat section of the Gundya-Shirady sector continued to receive heavy rains on Tuesday which led to traffic snarls on various stretches, officials said.
The Dakshina Kannada administration put the district on 'Red Alert' on Tuesday following which the schools and PU colleges were closed.