Rains continue to pound Nilgiris district, teen dies

Udhagamandalam, May 25 (PTI) Rains continued to lash the Nilgiris district on Sunday and a 15-year old boy died in a rain-related incident, officials said.

In the wake of flash floods near here, a car with 3 tourists from Kerala partially submerged and they raised an alarm, drawing the attention of people, who alerted local authorities.

The stranded tourists were subsequently rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Authorities, meanwhile, announced suspension of tourist-centric services such as boating, closure of botanical garden and barring access to attractions including the Pykara waterfalls in the wake of heavy rains.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the hill district on May 25.