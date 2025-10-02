Rains dampen Dussehra festivities in Dehradun, but spirits remain high

Dehradun, Oct 2 (PTI) Heavy rains on Thursday evening dampened the Dussehra celebrations in Dehradun, but it could not dampen the enthusiasm of the people who waited for the showers to stop.

Despite being drenched during the nearly hour-long downpour at the Parade Ground, thousands of people stayed put and watched the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran go up in flames. Ravana's effigy, however, could not burn completely as it had been soaked in the rain.

The rain, which began a little before 5 pm, created panic among the crowd as people covered themselves with upturned chairs and plastic sheets and waited for the rain to stop.

Besides the effigies, the showers also damaged the Lanka structure erected on the ground. Vendors selling food, drinks and toys at the venue were left disappointed.

“We were expecting good earnings today, but the rain ruined everything,” said Sohel, one of the food vendors.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who attended the celebrations, also referred to the rains in his address, saying, “On the occasion of Vijayadashami, even Lord Indra has come down in person to bless us.” He said the festival of Dussehra is not only part of India’s invaluable heritage but it also teaches the importance of righteousness, truth and values in life.

He urged people to renounce inner evils and resolve to follow the path of righteousness, adding, “Dussehra also reminds us that there are still many Ravanas left to be killed in society because even today they exist among us in different forms.” PTI COR ALM SKY AMJ AMJ