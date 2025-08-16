Rains fail to dampen 'Dahi Handi' festivities in Mumbai, Thane; 1 'govinda' dead, 30 injured

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) 'Dahi Handi' was celebrated with traditional fervour in Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the metropolitan region amid heavy rains on Saturday with troupes of 'govindas' trying to break butter-filled pots, which gives the festival its name, hung several metres above the ground.

As the day progressed, one 'govinda' fell to his death while trying to hang a 'dahi handi' in Mankhurd, while 30 others were injured, comprising 18 in the island city and six each in the eastern and western parts of the metropolis. Three injuries were reported in adjoining Thane, all of whom were admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, officials said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited several 'Dahi Handi' events across the city, took a veiled dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT) while asserting that a win for the ruling alliance was imminent in upcoming local body polls, including in Mumbai.

"Change is imminent in the municipal corporation. We have broken the 'handi' (pot) of sins of those who looted the civic body and started the 'handi' of development," the CM said in a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which in its undivided avatar, ruled Mumbai's civic body between 1997 and 2022.

The BMC is under a government-appointed administrator since 2022 after the term of its general body got over.

Rains have not dampened the enthusiasm of the city's 'govindas', the CM added. According to the IMD, several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday.

Vikhroli, in the eastern suburbs, recorded the highest rainfall at 248.5 millimetres, followed by Santacruz with 232.5 mm, Sion with 221 mm, and Juhu with 208 mm.

Amid heavy rains, a 'govinda' team formed a 10-layer pyramid at an event in Thane, which Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik claimed was a "world record". He also announced a prize of Rs 25 lakh for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, which achieved the feat.

"Earlier, a record of nine layers was set on our stage. Today, govindas of Konkan Nagar achieved ten layers," Sarnaik's son Purvesh, who organised the Thane event, said.

In Ghatkopkar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam put up a Dahi Handi dedicated to security personnel who were part of Operation Sindoor.

The operation, which started in the early hours of May 7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack, inflicted heavy damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir before the two nations agreed on cessation of hostilities on May 10.

"Our security forces broke Pakistan's pot of sins and we have dedicated the festival to the bravery of our jawans," Kadam said.

In 2022, the Mahyuti government gave Dahi Handi the adventure sport tag. The government has announced insurance coverage for "Govindas" participating in the festivities.

This year's celebration is significant as it comes against the backdrop of the upcoming local body polls, with political parties using the occasion to mobilise their cadre.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes. PTI MR KK ZA COR ARU NSK KRK BNM