Rains fail to dampen Deepavali spirit in Puducherry

Puducherry, Oct 20 (PTI) Intermittent rains affected Deepavali celebrations in Puducherry on Monday, but the festive spirit remained high as people braved the weather to perform poojas at home, burst crackers after donning new attire.

Devotees thronged temples to offer prayers to presiding deities and exchanged festive greetings with friends and neighbours.

Sweet shops witnessed brisk business, drawing customers not only from Puducherry, but also neighbouring areas.

The prices of festival-related commodities shot up this year, with coconuts selling at Rs 60 a piece.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N.Rangasamy, Ministers and leaders of different political parties greeted the people on the occasion of festival of lights.

The territorial government has declared Tuesday a holiday for all government offices, educational institutions, public sector undertakings. PTI COR ROH