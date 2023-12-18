Rains, flood bring southern TN to its knees

Chennai/Kanyakumari, Dec 18 (PTI) Intense rainfall and very heavy inundation, unseen in recent times, overwhelmed four southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived on Monday in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss relief initiatives.

People marooned in residential colonies were evacuated by authorities and were housed in relief centres, such as neighbourhood schools and marriage halls and over 7,000 people are housed in such facilities.

Three persons were killed in rain-related incidents and three more are feared dead.

Paddy fields, roads and bridges were submerged and many residential colonies came under sheets of water as heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Electricity supply was halted in advance due to rains. Mobile phone connectivity was hit in several regions and public transportation was completely affected, severely disrupting normalcy.

Road link was cut-off in several regions of southern Tamil Nadu following breaches in lakes and flooding. The storage in major dams and reservoirs in southern Tamil Nadu ranged between 80 and 100 per cent.

Authorities said rescue efforts in areas including Tirunelveli junction and Sindupoonthurai is continuing using boats. In Tirunelveli district alone, so far at least 36 villages were flooded. Food was provided to over 50,000 people in flood-hit regions.

Chief Minister Stalin reached Delhi from Coimbatore to discuss rain and the flood situation in southern parts of the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19.

Approximately, 800 passengers in an express train were stranded in Thoothukudi district. An NDRF team has been 'held up en route' due to heavy flooding, Southern Railway said adding it has accommodated passengers in the train coaches itself.

The train is at the Srivaikuntam railway station and they will be evacuated by Tuesday and resources are being mobilised for the purpose.

Due to soil erosion, the ballast over which railway tracks were fixed firmly was washed away in Srivaikuntam. Iron tracks attached to cement slabs for support dangled precariously.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena told reporters that the rains and flooding were unprecedented and the services of the Army, Navy and the Air Force have been requisitioned.

In Tirunelveli town, a concrete house collapsed and went under water on the road, which appeared like a waterway. As their house folded like a pack of cards, residents who moved out on time could not control their tears.

In the port city of Thoothukudi and nearby areas, trucks and other kinds of heavy vehicles were stranded following breaches in bunds of lakes and rains.

Motorists parked their vehicles on overbridges and entry and exits routes were flooded. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district registered 95 cm rainfall and when asked if this was unprecedented in Tamil Nadu, a Met official said it will be confirmed following verification. As many as 39 regions in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall.

The huge volume of water flowing in waterfalls including Courtallam and Agasthiyar looked like multiple cloudbursts happening continuously.

At Seevalaperi in Tirunelveli, residents huddled on the terrace of a few two-storied houses. Similar was the scene at Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli.

Over 100 houses at Nesavalar Colony in Nagercoil were inundated and they were evacuated by the authorities and sent to relief centres. Several residents said they have never seen such extremely heavy rainfall and flooding.

Disaster response force teams and Fire and Rescue Service and police personnel are active on the field in rescue and relief operations, which includes supply of food and drinking water.

The Navy was involved in rescue operations in Tirunelveli. A helicopter from INS Parundu in Ramanathapuram rescued 17 stranded persons including two pregnant women.

Also, another team from INS Kattabomman is also involved in rescue operations and they have rescued at least 25 people.

The Coast Guard's six disaster relief teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Though rains subsided in Kanyakumari and other southern regions, there was no respite from flooding.

State Ministers including Youth Welfare Minsiter Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior officials are inspecting and coordinating relief and rescue initiatives.

Dry food materials are being taken from Air Force Station Sulur for distribution in affected areas. Food packets are set to be dropped in flood-hit areas, a Defence spokesperson said here.

For the four districts, as regards payment of electricity consumption charges, the government extended the deadline till January 2, 2024 and made it clear that there will be no fine. PTI VGN KH