Rains hit life in Dimapur

Dimapur, Sep 20 (PTI) Normal life in Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub, was hit in a heavy downpour that submerged its low-lying areas and created a flood-like situation, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Heavy rains began lashing the area on Tuesday afternoon and there was intermittent rain till Wednesday morning.

The amount of rainfall is, however, yet to be known.

Under its impact several colonies were submerged and movement of pedestrians and vehicles were affected due to the water logging in Dimapur. Students were seen wading to and from their schools.

State Disaster Response Force, civil defence and home guards teams used boats to evacuate residents from the worst affected areas.

The district administration has set up a relief camp at the Dimapur circuit house for the rain affected people where relief materials were being provided to them. PTI COR NBS KK KK