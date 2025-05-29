Rains hit southern West Bengal, more showers in forecast

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) Rains lashed southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Thursday under the influence of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

More rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, with the intensity going up to 2-3 cm per hour, they said.

Squall, with a wind speed of 45-55 km per hour, is very likely in parts of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum districts over the next 24 hours.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea over the next 48 hours.

Kolkata received 0.1 mm of rainfall in the morning, officials said.

The state government has taken a slew of measures in view of the forecast, including shifting people from low-lying areas to safer places and deputing disaster management and civil defence personnel in the vulnerable coastal districts, they said. PTI SUS SOM