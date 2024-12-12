Rains: IMD sounds orange alert in four Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) Several parts of Kerala are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in four districts of the state for the day.

Advertisment

The IMD sounded the orange alert in Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert in eight districts of the state for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Advertisment

The IMD further said that there was a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in some parts of the state in the next five days. Besides that, there was a possibility of very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state on Thursday, it said. PTI HMP HMP KH