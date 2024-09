Rains in Himachal force closure of 70 roads, including national highway

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains were witnessed in few parts of Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday evening forcing closure of 70 roads for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The highest number of 29 roads are closed in Shimla, 18 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, eight in Sirmaur, two in Kullu and one each in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Una districts, according to the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet road) is blocked near Negulsari in Kinnaur district. As many as 13 power and one water supply scheme are also disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.

Intermittent moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of the state with Dharamshala recording 139.4 mm of rains since Wednesday evening, followed by Poanta Sahib 32.6 mm, Pachhad and Bijahi 30 mm each, Dhaulakuan 18.5 mm and Nahan 11 mm.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 22 per cent, with the state receiving 502.7 mm rainfall against an average of 643.3 mm.

A total of 155 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 5 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,303 crore, the officials said.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees. PTI BPL KSS KSS