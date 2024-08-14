Rains in Himachal lead to closure of 75 roads

Shimla, Aug 14 (PTI) A total of 75 roads, including two national highways, are closed in Himachal Pradesh following landslides and flash floods triggered by rains in several parts of the state since the past week, officials said on Wednesday.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Sunday and also warned of low flash floods in parts of Sirmaur district till Thursday.

Intermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state since Tuesday evening and Narkanda recorded 47 mm of rain followed by Dharamshala (42.2 mm), Kangra (35.9 mm), Sundernagar (34 mm), Nahan (23.8 mm), Brahmani (19.2 mm), Sujanpur Tira (16 mm), Bharari (15.2 mm), Palampur (14.4 mm) and Rampur (11.2 mm).

The State Emergency Operation Centre said that 31 roads were closed in Shimla, 18 in Mandi, 12 in Kullu, five in Kangra, three in Kinnaur, two each in Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, and Sirmaur on Wednesday evening.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said that 105 water supply and 19 power schemes were also affected.

The rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon that began on June 1 stood at 25 per cent till August 14 with the state receiving 373.3 mm rain against an average of 497.2 mm.

The officials said that 113 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,083 crore between June 27 and August 14.

The Public Works Department (PWD) suffered losses to the tune of Rs 470 crores followed by the Jal Shakti department Rs 446 crores.

Kukumseri in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius while Samdho in Lahaul and Spiti was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL AS AS