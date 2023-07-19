Rains in Mumbai: CM Shinde orders early closure of govt offices

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) As heavy rains affected the local train services and road traffic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday afternoon ordered that government offices in Mumbai and the neighbouring region should be closed early so that employees get more time to reach home.

Mumbai and neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy rainfall for the last two days.

The downpour affected the vehicular movement as well as the local train services — mainly on central and harbour lines -- which are used by lakhs of people to reach home. PTI ND KRK