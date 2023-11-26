Rains in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Mumbai received light showers accompanied by thunder early Sunday morning and the rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant.

There was no disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall.

The Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Apart from the metropolis, various other parts of the state like north central Maharashtra and Konkan region also received showers.

Westerly disturbances and winds from the Bay of Bengal caused the rainfall, as per sources in the IMD Mumbai.

The trough line is strong bringing rains to Maharashtra, which otherwise are restricted to north India only, they said. PTI ND GK