Rains in Nagpur bring respite from heat; IMD predicts showers for next 3 days in Vidarbha

Nagpur: Rains lashed Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday morning and the downpour is likely to continue for the next three days in various districts of Vidarbha region, MeT officials said.

The showers led to a dip in mercury in different areas of Vidarbha where temperatures were hovering over 40 degrees Celsius.

An official from the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional office here said the region is witnessing rains due to wind discontinuity and upper air cyclonic circulation over central India.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall in east Vidarbha and possibility of hailstorm and intense rainfall at isolated places in Nagpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds (with speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at isolated places in Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim, and Yavatmal in the next three days, the IMD said.

There is also a possibility of hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds in Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha on Thursday, the IMD said, adding the thunderstorm and lightning will continue for the next three days.