Rains lash Kerala, uproot trees and snap power lines in several areas

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) Overnight heavy rains and strong winds in Kerala brought down trees and power lines, damaging houses and vehicles and causing power outages and traffic disruptions in several areas.

The heavy rainfall continued on Friday, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas across the state and a rise in water levels in various rivers.

Water levels in several dams, including Walayar, Malampuzha, Moolathara, and Chuliyar in Palakkad, approached their maximum storage capacities, prompting authorities to open the shutters by several centimetres.

A similar situation was reported in Thrissur district, where four spillway shutters of the Peechi dam were opened by several centimetres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for four districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod—for the day.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with "moderate to heavy rainfall" and maximum surface wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph in gusts at isolated places across the state.

An orange alert indicates "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm. PTI HMP SSK