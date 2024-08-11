Rains lash large parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, bringing the mercury two to six notches below normal, according to the meteorological department.

Chandigarh, Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and Ambala were among the places that received rainfall.

Several areas in Yamunanagar, Ambala, Ludhiana and Mohali witnessed waterlogging.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 129.7 mm of rainfall, a meteorological department report said.

In Punjab, Rupnagar received 64 mm of rainfall, Patiala 62 mm, Ludhiana 57 mm, Mohali 32 mm, Faridkot 6.5 mm, Ferozepur 5 mm, and Pathankot and Amritsar 2 mm each.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded 82 mm of rainfall, Gurugram 77 mm, Kurukshetra 40.5 mm, Kaithal 33 mm, Rohtak 10 mm, Narnaul 7 mm and Hisar 6.7 mm.

The rains brought the mercury two to six notches below normal in many parts of the two states, the weather department's report stated.