Rains lash MP; more in store on Friday, says IMD

Bhopal, Jul 25 (PTI) Rains in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday caused water-logging, while the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on Friday as well.

The sluice gates of some dams were opened to manage the water level, officials said.

Some videos circulating on social media showed flooded drains. In Katni district, railway staff patrolling flooded tracks were seen guiding the driver of a locomotive.

"Satna and Ratlam districts received 88 millimetres and 80 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday. Bhopal received 25.6 mm from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm," according to IMD's Bhopal Centre.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places of MP on Friday," the IMD said. PTI LAL BNM