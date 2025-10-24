Rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of Mumbai from 7:30 pm on Friday evening, forcing people returning home to seek shelter and causing traffic to slow down.

Borivali, Dahisar, Kurla, Lalbaug, Byculla and several other areas received moderate to heavy showers along with thunder and lightning, civic officials said.

Heavy rains were also reported in neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts.

The downpour brought some relief from the warm and humid weather.

Waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas.

A civic official said that several areas of Island City recorded more than 50 mm rainfall between 8 pm and 9 pm.

The highest rainfall of 64 mm was recorded at Byculla fire station, followed by Frosberry reservoir at Wadala at 62 mm, Grant road at 55 mm, Sewari Koliwada at 54 mm and Nana Chowk at 50 mm.

The western suburbs received light rains, the civic official said.

Suburban local trains, Metro trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were running normally, officials said.