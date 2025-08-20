Rains lash Nashik; water stock in dams surges

Nashik, Aug 20 (PTI) The water stock in dams across Nashik district of Maharashtra improved significantly following heavy rains, with the weather department on Wednesday issuing a warning for more downpour in the region.

Incessant rains since the early hours of Wednesday increased the water levels in the reservoirs, including the Gangapur dam that supplies potable water to the city.

As a result water has been released from the dam into the Godavari river that flows through the Nashik city.

The water level of Darna, another important river in the district, also increased considerably.

Nashik city received 22.2 mm rainfall in nine hours between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. It recorded 44.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

The downpour led to submergence of small temples in Ramkund and Goda Ghat areas. The idol of famous Dutondya Maruti got partially submerged.

Heavy rains led to water logging in Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati, CIDCO, Satpur, Ambad, Nashik Road and other parts of the city. Traffic congestion and power cuts were also witnessed.

The district administration appealed to citizens living in the areas along the banks of Godavari and Darna rivers to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

The weather department also issued an alert of heavy rainfall in the district.

Water released from various dams in the district till 6 pm (in cusecs) is as follows: Darna 22,530, Gangapur 6,340, Kashyapi 3,888, Mukne 1,655, Waldevi 814, Alandi 687, Bhavli 2,324, Bham 6,029, Waghad 1,237, Godavari 3,450, Wali 2,564, Kadwa 784 and Nandur Madhyameshwar weir 15,775. PTI COR NP