Rains lash parts of Delhi, max temp recorded at 36.3 Deg C

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Parts of Delhi on Saturday were lashed by rain with a maximum temperature recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 97 per cent and 72 per cent. Parts of Delhi, including central Delhi and south Delhi were lashed by rains.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 128 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".