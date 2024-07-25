Rains lash parts of Delhi, mercury settles at 36.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday while the maximum temperature settled a notch above the season's normal at 36.2 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Early morning rains led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.

At 8.30 am, Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung recorded a rainfall of 19.1 mm in a three-hour period. The Lodhi Road and Pusa weather stations recorded a rainfall of 25.7mm and 10mm, respectively during the same period.

The humidity level stood at 67 per cent recorded at 5.30 pm, according to the met department.

Visuals coming from different parts of the city showed roads inundated with water. The Rampura underpass in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram zone was submerged under water and many children were seen bathing in it.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received at least 13 complaints of waterlogging and eight incidents of uprooted trees from different localities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert for the city till Saturday amid a forecast that rains will continue to lash the capital till July 28.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 109 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SJJ SKY SKY