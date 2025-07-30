Rains lash parts of Himachal; Kinnar Kailash Yatra suspended

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) Moderate to very heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, triggering landslides at several places and forcing authorities to suspend the Kinnar Kailash Yatra in Kinnaur district.

However, no casualties were reported due to the landslides, officials said, adding that some vehicles were buried in Kullu district.

On Wednesday, a total of 289 roads were closed in the state, they said.

The Kinnaur district administration on Wednesday suspended the Kinnar Kailash Yatra following rains and the devotees enroute are being rescued, the officials said.

Believed to be the winter residence of Lord Shiva, Kinnar Kailash is located at an altitude of 19,850 feet.

The yatra has been suspended as the route is unsafe due to rains, the officials said. The yatra, which commenced on July 15, will continue till August 30.

A total of 289 roads are blocked for vehicular traffic in the state, of which 193 roads are blocked in the disaster-hit Mandi district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Meanwhile, over 100 goats and sheep were killed on Tuesday due to a lightning strike in Kangra district, the officials said.

The lightning struck near Droneshwar Mahadev temple in Boh Valley of the district and the sheep herders saw the dead animals on Wednesday morning, they said.

The Met office has issued 'yellow' warning for heavy rains at isolated places in three to seven districts from Thursday till Sunday.

According to the Met office, Bhattiyat in Chamba district received 182.6 mm of rain since Tuesday evening followed by Palampur 157 mm, Kangra 125.8 mm, Jot 85 mm, Nadaun 76.4 mm, and Dharamshala 75.4 mm.

Moderate rains were witnessed in Pandoh which received 63.5 mm of rainfall, Dehra Gopipur 52.2 mm, Chamba 41 mm, Gohar 38 mm, Pachhad 37.3 mm, Jogindernagar 36 mm, Sundernagar 29.4 mm, Naina Devi 22.6 mm, Jubbarhatti 21.4 mm, Sarahan 20 mm, Jatton Barrage 20.4 mm, and Solan Rohru 20 mm.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal on June 20, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,599 crore. So far 94 people have died and 36 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, while 1,394 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state. PTI BPL KVK KVK