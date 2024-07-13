Rains lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, 12 roads closed

Shimla, Jul 13 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, leading to the closure of 12 roads in the state, officials said.

According to the meteorological department here, Baijnath received 32 mm of rain since Friday evening, followed by Dharamshala (22.6 mm), Jubbarhatti (21.5 mm), Manali (20 mm), Kangra (19.2 mm), Jogindernagar (19 mm), Saloni (18.3 mm), Pandoh (15.5 mm), Palampur (14.4 mm), Pachhad (12 mm), Sujanpur Tira (11.5 mm), Bharari (11.2 mm) and Ghamtoor (10.4 mm).

Intermittent rainfall has lashed the state since the onset of the monsoon. As of Saturday evening, 12 roads -- five in Mandi, four in Shimla and three in Kangra district -- are closed.

The weather office issued a 'yellow' warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 16 and 17 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 19.

The Met also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius while Hamirpur was the hottest during the day at 35.6 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL IJT IJT