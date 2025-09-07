Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana; Sirsa records 49.5 mm of rainfall

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Sirsa recording the highest rainfall of 49.5 mm, according to the Met department's weather report.

Among the places in Punjab which witnessed rains included Amritsar, which received 3.7 mm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm Sunday.

Ludhiana received 2.4 mm while Patiala received 9.2 mm rain.

Besides, Faridkot, Pathankot and Ferozepur also witnessed rain.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala received a rainfall of 12.1 mm and Hisar received 14.6 mm.

Sirsa received a downpour of 49.5 mm, Panipat received 10.5 mm and Mewat 1 mm rain Punjab is facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods were a result of swollen rivers the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. PTI CHS NB NB