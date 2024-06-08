Rains lash Pune city, disrupt road traffic

Pune, June 8 (PTI) Waterlogging was reported in several areas of the city on Saturday evening following a heavy spell of monsoon showers.

The streets were flooded in some areas, forcing people to walk in waist-deep water.

Traffic jams were witnessed in several places.

The fire department received at least 31 calls about incidents of tree fall.

Areas such as Lohegaon, Dhanori, Kothrud, Deccan Gymkhana and Swargate witnessed waterlogging.

According to the weather department, the Shivaji Nagar area recorded 67 mm of rainfall from morning till 5.30 pm.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who is also the guardian minister of the district spoke to the municipal commissioner and district collector and took stock of the situation, officials said.