Rains lash Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, bringing respite from humid weather conditions.

The rains brought the minimum temperatures in both states two to four degrees below normal, the meteorological department here said.

Moga, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Ambala were among the places that received rainfall.

Many areas in Punjab’s Bathinda, Faridkot and Moga witnessed waterlogging.

Pathankot received 157.2 mm of rainfall, Amritsar 90.2 mm, Patiala 31.6 mm and Gurdaspur 40.7 mm in the last 24 hours which ended at 8:30 am, a meteorological department report stated.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded 140.8 mm of rainfall, Bhiwani 69.7 mm, Narnaul 57 mm, Hisar 40.6 mm, Rohtak 39.6 mm, Karnal 38.2 mm, and Sirsa 21 mm during the same period.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 23.8 mm of rainfall.