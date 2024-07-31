Rains lash Rajasthan, Karauli records maximum rainfall in 24 hrs

Jaipur; Rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Karauli district recording the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, light to moderate rains were recorded at some places in western Rajasthan and heavy rains at some places in eastern Rajasthan.

Karauli was the wettest in the state noting 80 mm rainfall. Gadra Road of Barmer in western Rajasthan recorded 32.5 mm rains.