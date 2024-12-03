Rains lash several parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of Karnataka, particularly the coastal, Malnad, and south interior regions, due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal on Tuesday, officials said.

Schools and colleges were declared a holiday by respective Deputy Commissioners in districts like Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Mysuru, and Chikkaballapur.

The rains in Bengaluru and other districts caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in many parts of the cities in the coastal, Malnad (Western Ghats), and south interior regions.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the well-marked low-pressure area over coastal Karnataka and the adjoining east-central Arabian Sea persisted at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels and is expected to move west-northwestward over the east-central Arabian Sea in the next two days.

For the next 24 hours, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with light rain likely for Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rains over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Light to moderate rain is likely at most places over Uttara Kannada and at a few places over Gadag, Haveri, Raichur, Yadgir, Dharwad, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, and Ballari districts.

Light rain is also expected at many places over the remaining districts of south interior Karnataka and at a few places over the remaining districts of north interior Karnataka.

Since squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h is likely to prevail along the Karnataka coast, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into sea during this time.

According to the IMD, on December 4, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts, and at isolated places over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Chitradurga districts. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is expected at these places until December 8, they added. PTI AMP SSK KH