Rains lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD issues orange alert

Bengaluru: Rains lashed severals parts of Karnataka, including the coastal districts, on Friday morning, disrupting normal life and water entering into houses.

In Kalaburagi district, the overnight heavy rains reportedly destroyed large quantities of the niger (oilseed) crop, causing significant losses to farmers.

More than 100 quintals of niger stored in Halkatta village of Chittapur taluk in the district, were damaged after rainwater entered the storage area. By dawn, the crop kept on the outskirts of the village had been washed away, leaving cultivators in distress, officials said.

Several parts of the state, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, also received heavy rainfall this morning.

In Kodagu district too, rains resumed this morning, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert. The district administration has taken precautionary measures and declared holidays for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers.

An orange alert denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm.

In Raichur district, uninterrupted rainfall over the past two days has disrupted normal life. In Bhupur village of Lingasugur taluk, drain water entered several houses, causing hardship to residents. Water rose up to knee level inside homes, damaging food grains, provisions, utensils, clothes and other household items. Villagers have demanded action against the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), alleging negligence in drain maintenance.

Residents living downstream of the Tungabhadra Dam have been advised to remain vigilant. Officials said the current inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir is around 36,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) and is likely to rise due to inflows from Tunga reservoir (32,000 cusecs released), Bhadra Dam (11,000 cusecs), Varada river (9,700 cusecs), and rainfall in the reservoir catchment area (53,000 cusecs). Water will be released into the river from noon today, with outflow expected to vary between 40,000 and 70,000 cusecs, depending on inflow.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall in the coastal and Malnad districts of Karnataka and the northern interior districts on Friday.

Moderate rain is also possible in some parts of the southern interior districts.

According to the IMD, rains may cause temporary power disruptions, minor traffic snarls, and uprooting of weak tree branches. The public has been advised to stay indoors, close doors and windows, avoid unnecessary travel, unplug electrical appliances, seek safe shelter away from trees or waterbodies, and drive with caution.

Parents have been asked to ensure children stay away from low-lying areas, lakes, seashores, and riversides. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea. Taluk-level officers and nodal officers have been instructed to remain at headquarters and respond to public complaints, while tahsildars have been directed to maintain constant contact with the administration.

Rainfall recorded between 8.30 am on August 28 and 5.30 am on August 29 includes 136.9 mm at Mangaluru AP, 10.0 mm at Gadag, 13.7 mm at Bengaluru HAL AP, 17.0 mm at Chitradurga, 14.6 mm at Kalaburagi, and 16.1 mm at Bengaluru city. Other stations reported 108.5 mm at Agumbe, 96.5 mm at Tidagundi in Vijayapura, and 63.0 mm at Mangaluru.

Data recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on August 28 showed 8.0 mm at Honnavar, 1.3 mm at Karwar, 14.4 mm at Bidar, and 56.2 mm at Shaktinagar.