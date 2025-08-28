Rains lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Karnataka on Thursday morning, leading to the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts in various districts, holiday for educational institutions and authorities taking precautionary measures across multiple districts.

An orange alert denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a yellow alert signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.

In Bidar district, overnight rainfall in Aurad taluk caused water to overflow on several bridges, including Dadagi bridge in Badalgaon-Chondimukhed in Bhalki taluk, forcing a complete closure to traffic.

A stream at Narayanpur village in Aurad taluk was also reported in spate.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma declared a holiday for schools and colleges in affected areas as a safety measure.

In Dakshina Kannada district, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert and forecasting heavy rainfall, the district administration declared a holiday on Thursday (August 28), for all anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, government-aided and private institutions, and pre-university colleges in Mangaluru, Puttur, Mulki, Moodbidri, Ullal and Bantwal taluks.

Parents have been advised to ensure children stay away from low-lying areas, lakes, seashores and riversides.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea. Taluk-level officers have been instructed to remain at headquarters. Nodal officers have been asked to stay alert and respond to public complaints, and tahsildars have been directed to maintain constant contact with the administration.

The Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places over the next three hours.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi and Bidar districts.

According to IMD, temporary power disruptions, minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches are likely. The public has been advised to stay indoors, close doors and windows, avoid unnecessary travel, unplug electrical appliances, seek safe shelter away from trees or waterbodies and drive with caution.

Rainfall data recorded between 8.30 am on August 27 and 5.30 am on August 28 include 106.6 mm at Mangaluru AP, 70.1 mm at Gadag, 28.2 mm at Bengaluru HAL AP, 14.8 mm at Chitradurga, 10.4 mm at Kalaburagi, and 4.9 mm at Bengaluru city.

Other weather stations reported 108.5 mm at Agumbe, 46.5 mm at Tidagundi in Vijayapura, and 33 mm at Mangaluru.

Data recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on August 27 showed 87.7 mm at Honnavar, 55.4 mm at Karwar, 26.2 mm at Bidar and 11.3 mm at Shaktinagar.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reports show extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka.

The IMD has cautioned that intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and winds of 30 to 40 kmph may continue in isolated pockets across Karnataka over the next few hours.