Rains lash several parts of Kashmir; Met dept forecasts possibility of heavy rains

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of Kashmir on Tuesday evening, as the Meteorological Department here forecast the possibility of heavy falls in some areas of the valley, officials said.

Many areas of the Kashmir valley experienced intermittent rainfall on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

They said while the intensity of the rainfall was light to moderate in most parts, some areas in south Kashmir experienced heavy falls.

The officials said all the concerned departments were on high alert in view of the inclement weather forecast, but so far, River Jhelum and other water bodies in the valley were flowing much below the flood alert mark.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday evening said a spell of moderate to heavy rain or brief intense showers was likely at many places of the Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir with heavy rain over Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam districts and during the next 16 hours.

There is a possibility of cloudburst, flash floods, landslides or waterlogging at a few vulnerable places, it added.