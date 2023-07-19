Rains lash Telangana for second day; man dies in house collapse

Hyderabad, July 19 (PTI) A man died in Warangal after a dilapidated house collapsed on him following a downpour, as Telangana continued to experience heavy rains for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The rains across the state brought much needed relief to farmers as there has been scanty rainfall so far this season. The state had rainfall deficiency of up to 50 per cent in June, official sources said. However, in view of a forecast of heavy rains in the next few days, the state government is geared up to deal with the situation.

In Warangal, the 45-year-old man, who was mentally unsound, died after a dilapidated house collapsed on him Tuesday night following rains, police said.

The India Meteorological Department here said the Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, it said in its daily weather report of Telangana (at 8.30 AM on Wednesday).

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad and Mulugu districts and at isolated places in Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal and other districts in the state, it said.

In its weather forecast and the farmers' weather bulletin, the Met Centre said light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.

Warning of rough weather, it said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sirsilla and other districts on July 20.

The Met Centre further said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad and other districts on July 21.

In its forecast for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood for the next 48 hours, it said light to moderate intermittent rain and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a meeting with officials, directed them to be prepared to deal with the situation if heavy rains lash Hyderabad in the next two-three days. He told them that safeguarding people's life should be the top priority, an official release said.

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) informed the minister that they are ready with a monsoon plan.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Collector Priyanka Ala visited low-lying areas and gave directives to the officials on the steps to be taken following heavy rains.

The water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town may go up to 35 ft by Wednesday night, she said.

The Collector also visited a school in the town where a relief centre would be set up for people whose localities may get inundated. PTI SJR SJR ANE