Rains lash TN, holiday declared for schools in select districts

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Overnight rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, including the northern region, prompting authorities to declare a holiday on Monday for schools in different districts.
Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur received good spells.
A day's holiday was declared for schools in districts including Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore and Kallakurichi.
The Nagapattinam district administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Keelvelur circles.
The district received the maximum rainfall of 167 mm during the period 8.30 am on Jauary 7 till 5.30 am on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.
Karaikkal (Puducherry UT) received 122 mm during this period.