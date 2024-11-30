Rains lash TN, Pondy; cyclonic storm 'Fengal' makes landfall

Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Cyclone Fengal-triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Saturday, prompting a shutdown of the Chennai airport, and inundated many parts of the city but there were no immediate reports of a major damage, the government said.

The cyclonic storm made a landfall close to the Puducherry union territory area.

Steady rains pounded Chennai, its nearby districts and Puducherry affecting public transport, including bus, train and flight services and people from vulnerable areas were moved to safe shelters by authorities. From afternoon onwards, the rains turned intermittent in most areas and by nightfall, it ceased.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday. Three persons were electrocuted in different rain-related incidents in Chennai.

Hospitals and houses were inundated in Chennai and its neighbourhoods while people used flyovers and spaces beneath them as parking lots to avoid a repeat of what was endured during the 2015 floods.

Rainwater entered the premises of two state-run hospitals at Chromepet, a general hospital and a facility for thoracic medicine, both of which are located side by side and frequented by people.

Water was close to the level of one's ankle even inside the hospital, leaving health care seekers and doctors in a tight spot. Police and local authorities placed sandbags at entry points and said all steps were being taken to address the issue.

Operations at the Chennai airport were hit following the cyclone. Officials announced suspension of operations till 4 am Sunday following inundation of two runways and a taxiway after heavy rains and the 'adverse weather condition' due to cyclone Fengal.

Official sources said apart from the cancellation of 55 flights, 19 others were diverted. The services include both domestic and international flights. Earlier in the day, when the airport was operational, at least 12 flights were delayed.

The complete disruption of services left the passengers stranded and according to rough estimates from official sources, over 10,000 people could have been affected due to cancellations and diversions.

In Chennai, milk supply and services of sanitary workers continued despite rains. Electricity supply, disconnected in most areas due to the strong winds was gradually restored. Eighteen disaster relief teams were stationed in vulnerable areas.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the action plan being implemented and they made spot inspections. Stalin chaired a virtual meet with district collectors/top civic officials of northern districts to assess the ground situation and spoke to inmates of a relief camp in Chengelpet district.

Greater Chennai Corporation distributed food to 2,32,200 people. In 8 relief camps, nearly 200 people from low-lying areas were housed. Udhayanidhi told reporters, "food is being provided free of cost in all the 386 Amma Canteens today." He said 1,700 motor pumps were being used to clear water-logging, on a war-footing in about 334 locations. As many as 27 fallen trees were removed immediately.

Of the 22 subways, 6 have been temporarily closed.

"Work to clear water stagnation in subways is on in full swing," he said. Detailing precautionary steps such as desilting, he said as a result, despite heavy rains the extent of inundation was relatively less.

Citing data and observations, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran told PTI that the process of the cyclone's landfall commenced at about 5.30 pm on November 30.

On the area of landfall, he said it was close to 'Puducherry area' and indicated that the landfall process was likely to become complete by midnight.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 500 medical camps will be held in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore on December 1.

In Puducherry as well, there were no immediate reports of any major damage, officials said. Earlier, the UT administration had sent SMS to 12 lakh residents, cautioning them to remain vigilant ahead of the landfall of Fengal . PTI CORR VGN KH ROH VGN SA