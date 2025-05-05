Rains lash various parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Various places in Rajasthan recorded rainfall on Monday, a MeT department spokesperson said.

From 8.30 am to 5:30 pm, Chittorgarh recorded 39 mm rain, followed by 10.8 mm in Dabok, 5.6 mm in Kota, 3.4 mm in Bhilwara and 2.8 mm in Ajmer.

Meanwhile, Churu recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 36.2 degrees Celsius in Dausa, 35.6 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali, 35.5 degrees Celsius in Dholpur and 35.2 degrees Celsius in Karauli.

The MeT department spokesperson said rain activities are expected to continue in many parts of the desert state this week due to the effects of a western disturbance.

He said there is a strong possibility of thunderstorm and rain activities continuing in the southern and eastern parts of the state for the next four-five days. PTI AG RC