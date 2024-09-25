Rains likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Wednesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, nearly three notches above the normal for this time of the season.

However, the weather office has predicted light rains during the day which is expected to bring down the temperature.

A generally cloudy sky would prevail over the city with light rain or drizzle, the India Meteorological Department said in a forecast.

The humidity level stood at 84 per cent at 8.30 am, according to data on the IMD website.

The maximum temperature is likely to soar to 36 degrees Celsius later in the day. PTI SJJ TIR TIR