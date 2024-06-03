Rains likely to lash HP, 'yellow' alert issued

Shimla, Jun 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh is likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the Met office has forecast showers in the state over the next few days till June 7.

The meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places.

Rain is likely at a few places in the lower hills and plains from June 4 to 6 while showers in the mid hills and rain or snow at isolated places in higher hills are likely from June 4 to June 7, it said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed Shimla and its surrounding areas on Monday evening, bringing down the temperatures.

Baijnath and Jogindernagar recorded 13 mm and 10 mm of rainfall.

Neri in Hamirpur district was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius while Una recorded a high of 43.2 degrees.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures.

Monday's showers were much needed as forest fires have increased in recent times and vegetable crops were withering due to high temperatures. The state has witnessed 1,318 fire incidents so far this year. PTI BPL RHL