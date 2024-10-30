Rains play spoilsport on Deepavali eve shopping plans of people

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) Sharp showers caught Deepavali eve shoppers unawares on Wednesday in shopping hubs here, including the busy T Nagar area, and showers also briefly led to inundation in some areas.

Several areas witnessed traffic congestion and the Kilambakkam bus terminus near Tambaram, the southern gateway to the city, witnessed huge crowds as people hopped on to available buses to reach their respective hometowns in time for the festival and market places across the state saw a surge in people. Railway stations too teemed with passengers, including a large number of workers leaving for their native places.

Rains that began by noon lasted for nearly an hour in areas including Anna Nagar and Perambur and it rained for even a shorter duration, in places such as T Nagar. However, the sudden rains, moderate to heavy, inconvenienced people and subways came under sheets of water disrupting traffic and water gradually drained after rains ceased.

Parts of Koyambedu, popular for its vegetable and flower markets, witnessed inundation.

T Nagar is home to a string to textile stores and a variety of shops, a favourite neighbourhood of shoppers from various parts of the city and the state. Deepavali in 2024 falls on October 31. PTI VGN ROH