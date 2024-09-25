Rains return to Mumbai after long break; red alert for city and neighbouring districts

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) After a long hiatus, heavy rains returned to lash Mumbai and surrounding areas on Wednesday, prompting the Met department to issue a red alert for the city and its neighbouring districts, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall".

A civic official said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai to a red alert valid till 8.30 am on Thursday.

Officials said two flights were diverted and seven flights had to make a go-around at Mumbai airport due to inclement weather. Traffic on roads also crawled while local trains ran behind schedule.

Several suburbs of Mumbai have been receiving significant rain from Wednesday afternoon, with Mulund and its surroundings experiencing the heaviest rainfall, inundating low-lying areas.

Heavy showers have been lashing the island city from the evening, slowing down road traffic due to water-logging and poor visibility. Local train services were also delayed due to rains, said officials.

In its latest warning, issued at 5.30 pm, IMD predicted “extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places” in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

The Met department has issued a red alert for Palghar and an orange one for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Pune for September 26. An orange alert has been issued for Nashik and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said a trough runs from north Konkan to south Bangladesh across a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood extending to the middle tropospheric level tilting southwards with height.

"This will lead to fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa during the week," she said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra during September 25-27.