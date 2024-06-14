National

Rains return with thunder to Mumbai after brief break

NewsDrum Desk
Phase 2 of the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road (Mumbai Coastal Road) that connects Worli and Marine Drive, opens for traffic, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Mumbai: After a two-day lull, it rained in most parts of Mumbai on Friday morning, bringing relief to citizens from the hot and humid weather.

The showers started with thunder, but there were no reports of major waterlogging anywhere in the city, a civic official said.

The official said that the public transport services of railways and BEST bus undertaking were largely normal, barring some delays.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs” in the next 24 hours.

After the onset of monsoon over Mumbai on June 9, ahead of the normal date of its arrival on June 11, the rains had stayed away from the metropolis for the last two days, turning the weather in the metropolis sultry.

