Rains seen in parts of Delhi, more showers expected

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rains on Wednesday afternoon, leading to waterlogging in several places in the city, with the weathermen predicting more downpours in the next couple of hours.

Huge traffic snarls were seen in parts of Delhi, including South, Central, North, New Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

"Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/ph, is very likely to occur across Delhi in the upcoming few hours," the weather department said in its forecast.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the city. A yellow alert denotes bad weather and the possibility of worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life.

Delhi's humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.